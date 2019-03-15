Chumash Casino Resort has announced that tickets for upcoming performances by “The Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight and “The King of the Accordion” Ramon Ayala will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18.
Knight, the seven-time Grammy Award winner who’s best known for her smash hit “Midnight Train to Georgia,” returns to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
Ayala, the legendary Norteño performer who sold out the Samala Showroom nearly one month prior to his appearance last year, returns to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Sept. 27. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
And tickets are currently on sale for the recently announced debut of The Midtown Men – stars from the original cast of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys” – who will perform on Friday, July 5 in the Samala Showroom. The show features Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and J. Robert Spencer as they bring their favorite 1960s hits to life. Tickets are $10, $15 and $20.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.