Gin Blossoms concert
Gin Blossoms will be live in downtown SLO at the Fremont Theater on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite.com or locally at Boo Boo Records. Gin Blossoms indelible jangle-pop sound was evolving during radio’s diverse mix of hair bands and grunge music superstars. They qualified to perform at the South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin Texas in 1989. That same year College Music Journal dubbed them “The Best Unsigned Band In America” and added an invitation to perform on MTV’s New Music Awards in New York City. Their breakout record New Miserable Experience was where their rise to fame began. Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33 to $115 all ages.