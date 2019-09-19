Frankie Valli will bring all of his classic hits to life when he and The Four Seasons perform at the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Samala Showroom.
As the inspiration for the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, “Jersey Boys,” it’s no surprise Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. They are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide.
Valli was born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio in Newark, New Jersey. From a young age, he was influenced by jazz, doo-wop and soul, along with artists like The Drifters, Rose Murphy and Frank Sinatra.
He would listen to some of his favorite singers on record at home and then practice what he’d heard. Realizing he needed a stage name, he changed Castelluccio to “Valley” and eventually “Valli,” after friend and country singer Texas Jean Valli.
In 1961, The Four Seasons was formed with Valli on lead vocals. Other original members included Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. The group achieved commercial success in 1962 with their single “Sherry,” which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard pop and R&B charts. The group’s next two singles, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man,” were also No. 1 hits.
The group went on to become one of the biggest pop acts of the 1960s with more than two dozen Top 40 hits during the decade. The hits included tracks “Candy Girl,” “Dawn (Go Away),” “Rag Doll,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry About Me).”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.