Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, one of the Philippines’ most influential power couples in the entertainment industry, are coming to perform two shows in the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. The first show will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and the second show at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24.
Best known as “Asia’s Songbird,” Regine Velasquez is one of the best-selling Filipino pop singers of all time, having sold 8.5 million records regionally. She first gained recognition by winning both the 1984 Ang Bagong Kampeon and the 1989 Asia-Pacific Song Contest. She rose to fame with the release of the single “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang” from her self-titled debut album in 1987. The album was well received and produced two more singles, “Urong Sulong” and “Isang Lahi,” establishing her as a commercially viable Filipino pop artist.
She signed a recording contract with Polygram Records in 1994 and released the album “Listen Without Prejudice,” establishing herself as an up-and-coming artist in the Southeast and East Asian region. It became her best-selling record in the region to date and included the top hit “In Love With You,” which became her most successful single.
Joining Velasquez on stage will be her husband, Ogie Alcasid. As a singer-songwriter, actor, comedian, parodist and host, Alcasid is a fixture in the Filipino entertainment industry.
Before pursuing multiple philanthropic business projects and a career in television, Alcasid launched a music career as a balladeer in 1989. His debut single, “Nandito Ako” (I Am Here), from his gold-certified, self-titled album was awarded “Song of the Year” by Magic 89.9, a popular radio station in the Philippines. He has since released 18 albums, of which 12 are gold-certified, three are platinum and three are double-platinum.
Velasquez and Alcasid were married 2010 and have since been sharing their strong musical bond with audiences worldwide.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for each show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79, and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.