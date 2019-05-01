Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell, three of the most popular teen idols from the late 1950s and ‘60s, have been united by producer Dick Fox and are bringing their U.S. tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m.
This showcase spotlights each of the performers and their all-time greatest hits, such as Fabian’s “Turn Me Loose,” “Tiger” and “I'm A Man,” Frankie Avalon’s “Venus,” “De De Dinah” and “Bobby Sox to Stockings,” and Bobby Rydell’s “Volare,” “Wild One” and “Kissin' Time.” The three stars combine their talents on several songs and perform a tribute to the material of Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Rick Nelson and Bill Hailey.
Baby Boomers do a lot of reminiscing when Frankie Avalon takes the stage. He made the transition from “Teen-age Idol” to a mature professional with a career that now spans three generations of music, television and motion pictures.
Fabian Forte was discovered at the young age of 14 sitting on his front steps in Philadelphia. His successful career produced multiple hit singles, eight albums and gold certifications for tracks “Turn Me Loose” and “Tiger” and for album “The Fabulous Fabian.”
Bobby Rydell made his debut in the late ‘50s as a rock and roll teen idol starring in films such as “Bye Bye Birdie” and plays such as “West Side Story.” He was a semi-regular on the “Red Skelton Show” and “American Bandstand.” His recording career earned him 34 Top 40 records, putting him in the top 5 of all single artists from his era.
As a trio, these “Golden Boys” have proved to be an overwhelming live concert success. They’ve made countless television appearances, delivered a special performance for the President of the United States and filmed a Golden Boys PBS special, which brought on a vast audience of fans from all generations.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.