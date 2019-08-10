The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that tours for ‘90s pop group 98 Degrees and comedian Felipe Esparza will be coming to the Samala Showroom in December. Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
98 Degrees, featuring vocalists Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, will be performing at the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
Esparza, who rose to stardom as the 2010 winner of the NBC TV series “Last Comic Standing,” will bring his stand-up act to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Tickets for the show are $19, $29, $39, $49 and $59.
Kicking off the 2020 Samala Showroom schedule will be Theresa Caputo. The Long Island Medium, who sold out three nights at the Chumash Casino Resort in 2019, is back by popular demand for shows on Jan. 16, 17 and 18. All three shows start at 8 p.m., and the tickets are on sale now for $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.