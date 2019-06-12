Singer-songwriter Christina Lynn Martin and cowboy poet and balladeer Butch Martin will perform in the time traveling documentary concert "Romancing the West," telling the human story of over 250 years of the people of the American West through their trials, tribulations and triumphs and celebrating their diverse cultures, lives and legacies.
The story of Western Expansionism is told in historic photographs, rare film, video, live poetry and original music written by Christina, songs about the West including “City of Roses” (Portland), “California” “Columbia” (Columbia River) and “Oh Oregon” written for the 150th birthday of Oregon.
On June 21, 4:30 p.m., at the Dana Adobe in Nipomo, Butch will recite master poems of the old West like “The Ballad of William Sycamore” and “Laska” and the rich ranching history of the West. As the show moves from the old West into the modern West the music ranges from traditional Western, folk/Celtic to jazz, big band and pop/rock. Within the show is a moving tribute to veterans, a majestic musical tribute to national parks, and to hometown America.
The duo has performed for six years in National Trail Centers, concert series, and theaters and this year tours 13 states.
The Martin’s mission continues to be “to foster love and respect for our fellow man and the love of this land by telling the sometimes painful story of Western Expansionism and celebrating the diverse cultures whose stories continue to inform and inspire our Nation and our world.”
The couple make their home in a log cabin in Applegate Valley at Cougar Mountain Ranch surrounded by kids and grandkids, where they also record their weekly radio show Whittler’s Corner and its history segment “Time Travels through the American West”.
