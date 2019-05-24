The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that concerts by country star Brett Young and the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have been added to its fall Samala Showroom schedule. Tickets for the two shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27.
Young, an Orange County native who has stormed the country music scene with his “Caliville” style, will perform in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets for his show will be $69, $74, $79, $89, $99.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who lit up the pop charts in the 1960s with No. 1 hits such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets for the show $69, $74, $79, $89, $99.
Tickets for these shows will go on sale at same day and time as tickets for J Balvin’s Chumash Casino Resort appearances, which were announced last week along with other dates on his North American Tour. The Latin superstar will perform two nights – Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24 -- in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for each show will be $99, $124, $149, $164, $179.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.