Country pop singer Brett Young is bringing his “Ticket to L.A. Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for an unforgettable performance at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
Young was recently named the 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year for his latest album, “Ticket to L.A.” The 13-track project hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Albums Chart upon its release and features lead single “Here Tonight,” which topped the Medibase and Billboard Country charts.
Young began developing his singing talent in the late 1990s. While in attendance at Calvary Chapel High School in Coast Mesa, he stepped in to replace an absent leader of the band during a Christian worship meeting.
It was also during his high school years that Young excelled in baseball. He was the lead pitcher for the high school’s team, leading them to a CIF championship. He earned himself a full ride to the University of Mississippi in 1999 after turning down pre-draft selection by both Tampa Bay Devil Rays and the Minnesota Twins. However, his baseball career was cut short due to an elbow injury in 2003.
Now fully focused on his singing career, Young independently released a self-titled four-song EP in 2007, followed by the single, “Make Believe,” in 2011.
After eight years based in Los Angeles, Young moved to Nashville where he was signed by the Big Machine Label Group. In 2016, he released a six-song self-titled EP. His second single, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” reached number No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and was certified triple Platinum by RIAA.
In 2017, he released his first studio album “Brett Young.” The album debuted at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums Chart. The album’s single, “Like I Loved You” was certified gold and “Mercy” was certified double-platinum.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
