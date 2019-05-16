J. Balvin, the Colombian reggaeton star who performed at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will bring his 24-city U.S. tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two nights – Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24. Both shows will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27.
Balvin’s “Arcoiris Tour” includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Staples Center in Los Angeles and the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Balvin announced his tour, which kicks off in Puerto Rico on Aug. 30, on Monday. The Chumash Casino Resort will be the only stop on the tour to feature the reggaeton star for two nights. The tour will occur following Balvin’s appearance as a co-headliner at this year’s Lollapalooza music festival, which runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 at Grant Park in Chicago.
The chart-topping recording artist is best known for Latin hits such as “Ay Vamos,” “Ginza,” “Bobo” and “Mi Gente,” a crossover hit featuring Willy William and Beyoncé that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He would later reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with last year’s “I Like It,” featuring Balvin, Cardi B and Bad Bunny.
Tickets are $99, $124, $149, $164, $179 for both shows and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.