J Bavin, the award-winning Colombian reggaeton singer, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two performances at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 24.
J Balvin’s chart-topping singles and multi-platinum-selling albums have not only made him a top-tier Latin pop crossover act, but someone capable of breaking the segregation of the American music industry's language barrier.
Born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin in Medellín, Colombia, he sparked an interest in music at a very young age. He was influenced by rap, champeta, bachata and reggae music videos and began developing his dance moves and cultivated his own style.
In 2009, he signed a record deal with EMI Colombia and released his first single, “Ella Me Cautivó,” which charted at No. 35 on the U.S. Tropical Music Chart. This was followed by the release of the full-length album “Real” in 2010. That same year, he contributed four tracks on the soundtrack of the Tim Bulot film “El Negocio,” including “En Lo Oscuro,” which hit the No.1 spot in Colombia.
Balvin released his second album, “La Familia,” in 2013. One of the album’s singles, “Yo Te Lo Dije,” reached No. 2 on the Latin Pop Chart in the U.S. His 2015 single, “Ginza,” entered the Hot Latin Songs Chart at No. 1 and was certified Platinum.
In 2016, Balvin won the Premios Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year Award. The album he released that same year, “Energia,” hit the top spot on several Latin album charts and featured collaborations with top artists, such as Sky, Pharell Willians, BIA, Bull Nene and Daddy Yankee. In 2017, he released a remix of his track, “Mi Gente,” that featured Beyoncé and became his first U.S. Top 10 single.
Balvin kicked off 2018 with a handful of collaborative singles, including “Machika” with Jeon and Anitta, “X” with Nicky Jam, and Cardi B's “I Like It” with Bad Bunny. After leading the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards finalists' list with nominations in 12 categories, Balvin announced the release of his fourth studio album, “Vibras.” In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 15 in the Top 200, marking it the highest charting debut for any Latin album. The album also earned platinum status in the U.S. and multi-platinum status in Mexico and Colombia.
So far this year, Balvin has made several more Hot 100 appearances, including his collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy and Selena Gomez on single “I Can't Get Enough.” In June, he released his most recent studio album, “Oasis,” with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. The album entered at No. 1 on the Latin Rhythm Chart two weeks after its release.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for each show are $99, $124, $149, $164 and $179 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
