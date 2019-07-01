{{featured_button_text}}
070919 Clint Black

Clint Black to perform at Solvang Festival Theater October 3.

 Photo credit Kevin Mazur

Country music superstar Clint Black will make an appearance at the Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, October 3. Proceeds from the concert will help with the maintenance of the 45 year old nonprofit theater.

Black will make an appearance in Solvang for the first time in three years, as part of his national tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking triple-platinum debut album, Killin’ Time — which produced five consecutive No. 1 singles and changed the face of modern country music, according to music critics.

Throughout the '90s, Black produced the triple-platinum 'Put Yourself in My Shoes' album, alongside a string of platinum and gold albums, before taking a break from recording new music, and moving into acting and producing children’s songs.

In 2015 Black released On Purpose, an album dedicated to his late father.

Black said his dad was a huge country music fan and was the primary reason he began listening to country music in the first place, adding that his dad is probably the reason he became a songwriter as well.

Black has won a Grammy Award and numerous Country Music Association, American Music, and Academy of Country Music awards. He was also honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The special concert is presented by Solvang Theaterfest — a nonprofit which owns and operates Solvang Festival Theater — and is sponsored in part by Firestone Walker Brewing Company.

To purchase tickets, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or call 805-686-1789. Ticket prices range from $155 to $65. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.  Solvang Festival Theater is located at 420 2nd Street, Solvang.

For more information or sponsorship information, contact Mary Ann Norbom at 805-686-1789 or email exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

