The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics are back and ready to fill your night with flashbacks from the 1970s and ’80s as you ring in 2020 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party in the Samala Showroom, which begins at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The Boogie Knights were originally formed in 1992 as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles. Almost overnight, the group took the live music scene by storm. Complete with choreography, polyester, afros and bell bottoms, The Boogie Knights are heralded as "The greatest disco revival show in the world." Put on your boogie shoes and be prepared to shake your booty as The Boogie Knights play the hits from Heatwave, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, the Village People, Rick James, Earth, Wind and Fire, and many more.
And when The Spazmatics hit the stage, all the awesome sounds, styles, and way cool dance steps we'd love to forget from the 1980s will be in full effect. Complete with skinny ties, Brill Creamed hair, and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics recapture all the best of the worst of the outrageous decade. The band specializes in music from new wave favorites like Duran Duran, Men at Work, The Knack, Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats, Berlin, The Cure and Devo, among others.
General admission tickets are $25 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.