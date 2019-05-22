Latin music star Chiquis Rivera is bringing her own unique blend of regional Mexican music and English and Latin pop to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. Joining her on stage is special guest El Dasa.
Rivera is well-known for being the eldest daughter of the late Latin star Jenni Rivera. Throughout her career, she has posted two No. 1 albums on the Regional Mexican chart and currently stars on her family’s reality TV show “The Riveras.”
She was born in Los Angeles and has been in the limelight since starring in her mother's reality show, “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C,” in her early teens. She later appeared regularly on the show’s spinoff, “I Love Jenni.”
After her mother was tragically killed in a plane crash in 2012, Rivera undertook a singing career. She performed “Esa No Soy Yo” in 2014 during Univision's televised tribute to her mother. She subsequently signed a record deal with Sony Music Latin. Her debut single, “Paloma Blanca,” dedicated to her mother, earned her a nomination for Univision's Lo Nuestro Award in 2015, which was an award her mother had previously won.
J. Balvin, the Colombian reggaeton star who performed at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will bring his 24-city U.S. tou…
Her work on her first studio album “Ahora” (2015) further catapulted her into the Latin Music industry. She was listed as executive producer and co-wrote 10 of its 14 songs in both Spanish and English. The album entered the charts at No. 1 and was the first album by a female Latin artist to do so since 2013, when her mother's posthumous compilation, “1 Vida, 3 Historias,” was issued.
In 2018, Rivera released her second studio album, “Entre Botellas,” which included songs made with Lorenzo Mendez, Jenni Rivera and Juan Rivera. The album featured singles, “Vas a Volver,” “Horas Extras” and “Quisieran Tener Mi Lugar,” a duet with her mother Jenni Rivera.
Rivera also starred in her mini web series “Chiquis Confidential.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez has become the first casino in the United States to earn TRUE Zero Waste certification from Green Busi…