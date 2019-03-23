Cabrillo Jazz Band
The Corey’s Rolling Figs Jazz Orchestra from Los Angeles and the Cabrillo High School Jazz Band from Vandenberg Village will be playing “Hot Swingin’ Jazz” at the Basin Street Regulars’ Sunday afternoon concert from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello St. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. Bring your instrument and join in. Admission is $5 for members, $10 nonmembers. Annual single membership $25. Info: Call 805-481-7840, visit www.pismojazz.com or email pismojazz2015@gmail.com.