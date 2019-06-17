Buttonwood Farm Winery of Solvang recently announced that its 2018 Syrah Rosé wine brought home double gold medals, 98 points and a Best of Show Pink title from the 2019 California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition.
According to Nicole Carnevale, director of sales at Buttonwood, out of 2,811 wines entered in the competition by other California wineries, just five were selected as Best of Show, and their most popular wine — crafted from a block of Syrah grown specifically for the more classic, dry rosé — was recognized as a favorite among State Fair judges.
“We release this wine each year for Valentines Day weekend, because it's lovely and beautifully light pink — and as a toast to the coming springtime,” Carnevale explained. “It's a wine that is loved here at the tasting room and throughout restaurants and wine shops in the state. It’s always a little sad when we run out at the end of summer.”
The Commercial Wine Competition is the oldest wine competition in the country and continues to expand its prestige each year, according to Rick Pickering, California State Fair General Manager and CEO. "Winning top honors at the State Fair is seen as a pinnacle achievement and honor for California wine makers," he added.
For more information, visit www.buttonwoodwinery.com.
