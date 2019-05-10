Boz Scaggs, the singer, songwriter and guitarist whose blue-eyed soul music dominated the 1970s jazz scene, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m.
Over five decades, Scaggs earned himself a successful career, touring with a variety of performers, including Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and also toured following releases of various albums.
Born William Royce Scaggs, he received the nickname “Bosley” from a classmate while he was a student at St. Marks School of Texas in Dallas. The nickname was eventually shortened to “Boz.”
While at St. Marks, he met and hit it off with Steve Miller, who also grew to become a musical icon, and became the vocalist for Miller’s band, the Marksmen. The two attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison together, playing in various blues bands. After some time, Scaggs left school and briefly joined the rhythm and blues scene in London and eventually traveled to Sweden as a solo performer. In 1965, he recorded his first solo debut album, “Boz,” but it was not a commercial success.
He returned to the U.S. in 1967 and appeared on the Steve Miller Band’s first two albums. In 1968, he secured a solo contract with Atlantic Records and released his second album, “Boz Scaggs.” It received good reviews, but record sales were moderate. A few years later, he signed on with Columbia Records and released two albums, one in 1971 and another in 1972, both receiving modest success.
In 1976, he used session musicians who later formed Toto and recorded the album “Silk Degrees.” This album was a tremendous success with a Grammy nomination for album of the year, achievement of the No. 2 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, and became No. 1 in a number of other countries. The single “Lowdown” sold more than a million copies in the U.S. and won the Grammy Award for Best R&B song.
After the success of “Silk Degrees,” Scaggs went on to perform a sellout world tour. In 1980, he recorded and released the album, “Middle Man,” which included two top 20 hits, “Breakdown Ahead” and “Jojo.” He took a long break from recording until the release of his album “Other Roads,” in 1988.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $49, $54, $59, $69 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.