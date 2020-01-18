Bonnie Raitt, John Fogerty, Norm McDonald, David Spade coming to Chumash Casino Resort

The Chumash Casino Resort has announced the national tours for John Fogerty, Bonnie Raitt, Norm Macdonald and David Spade are headed to the Samala Showroom stage in March.

Fogerty, the legendary co-creator of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will perform the hits that span his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career when he brings his “My 50 Year Trip” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Tickets for Fogerty's show will be $79, $99, $119, $129 and $139.

Raitt’s North American tour in support of her new album, “Dig in Deep,” will hit the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

The Grammy Award-winning artist last performed in front of a sold out Chumash Casino Resort audience in 2018.

Tickets for Raitt's 2020 show will be $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.

Macdonald returns to the Chumash Casino Resort with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Colin Quinn at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Both comedians at one time anchored SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment before becoming national headliners on the stand-up comedy circuit.

