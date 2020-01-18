Bonnie Raitt, John Fogerty, Norm McDonald, David Spade coming to Chumash Casino Resort

Bonnie Raitt, John Fogerty, Norm McDonald, David Spade coming to Chumash Casino Resort

{{featured_button_text}}
011620 Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt to perform at the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

 Contributed Photo

The Chumash Casino Resort has announced the national tours for John Fogerty, Bonnie Raitt, Norm Macdonald and David Spade are headed to the Samala Showroom stage in March. 

Fogerty, the legendary co-creator of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will perform the hits that span his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career when he brings his “My 50 Year Trip” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Tickets for Fogerty's show will be $79, $99, $119, $129 and $139.

Raitt’s North American tour in support of her new album, “Dig in Deep,” will hit the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

The Grammy Award-winning artist last performed in front of a sold out Chumash Casino Resort audience in 2018.

Tickets for Raitt's 2020 show will be $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.

Macdonald returns to the Chumash Casino Resort with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Colin Quinn at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Both comedians at one time anchored SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment before becoming national headliners on the stand-up comedy circuit.

Tickets for Macdonald's show will be $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69.

Spade, another “Saturday Night Live” alumnus who has built a successful career in both TV and film, brings his brand of stand-up comedy to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27.

Host of the Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade,” the comedian has provided memorable performances in movies, such as “Tommy Boy,” “Black Sheep” and “Joe Dirt,” as well as garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his past role on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.”

Tickets for Spade's show will be $29, $34, $39, $49 and $59.

Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age-21-and-older venue.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meat Loaf sues hotel, blaming negligence for disabling fall
Music

Meat Loaf sues hotel, blaming negligence for disabling fall

  • Updated

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Meat Loaf has filed a lawsuit against a hotel at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and organizers of a horror convention held there, blaming them for negligence when he fell from a stage while answering questions from convention goers last May.

Winfrey details her decision to withdraw from Simmons film
Music

Winfrey details her decision to withdraw from Simmons film

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey said Friday that Russell Simmons attempted to pressure her about her involvement with a documentary in which several women detail sexual abuse allegations against the rap mogul, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project.

+2
2 years after 'step up,' Grammys step into another mess
Music

2 years after 'step up,' Grammys step into another mess

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The leadership at the Recording Academy thought they were in the clear: After the Academy's then-CEO made comments that seemed to belittle women at the height of the #MeToo movement, leaving the organization in a firestorm that further exposed their diversity problems, it set out to make a change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News