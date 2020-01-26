Blues musician Robert Cray set to take Solvang Festival Theater stage

The Robert Cray Band concert is a spring benefit event presented by the Solvang Theaterfest, benefiting the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater's maintenance fund.
Cray, a Santa Ynez Valley resident with wife Sue Turner, has more that 20 albums to his name, representing a combination of blues, soul, and R&B. His newest album, “That’s What I Heard,” is set to be released Feb. 28.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the concert, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or contact Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom at 805-686-1789.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.