Blues musician Robert Cray set to take Solvang Festival Theater stage

012120 Robert Cray Album

Legendary blues guitarist and vocalist Robert Cray will perform on Saturday, April 18 at the Solvang Festival Theater.

 Contributed Photo

The Robert Cray Band concert is a spring benefit event presented by the Solvang Theaterfest, benefiting the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater's maintenance fund.

Cray, a Santa Ynez Valley resident with wife Sue Turner, has more that 20 albums to his name, representing a combination of blues, soul, and R&B. His newest album, “That’s What I Heard,” is set to be released Feb. 28.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the concert, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or contact Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom at 805-686-1789. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

