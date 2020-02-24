Blues artist Bonnie Raitt to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Bonnie Raitt, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, brings her North American tour in support of her new album, “Dig In Deep,” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Raitt has been sharing her soulful singing, songwriting and expertise on blues guitar with fans for nearly 50 years. “Dig In Deep” marks her 20th studio album, and it serves as a follow-up to her 2012 release “Slipstream,” which was one of the top-selling independent albums that year and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album).

For this latest release, Raitt recorded original songs, material by some of her favorite working songwriters and a couple of notable covers – a blazing version of Los Lobos' “Shakin’ Shakin’ Shakes” and her slow-burn take on the INXS hit “Need You Tonight.”

“Dig In Deep” features a healthy dose of Raitt’s signature slide guitar work, but also sees her at the piano for two emotional, deeply personal numbers. She also included “You’ve Changed My Mind,” a song from a 2010 sessions she did with producer Joe Henry.

