Blues artist Bonnie Raitt to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Bonnie Raitt, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, brings her North American tour in support of her new album, “Dig In Deep,” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Raitt has been sharing her soulful singing, songwriting and expertise on blues guitar with fans for nearly 50 years. “Dig In Deep” marks her 20th studio album, and it serves as a follow-up to her 2012 release “Slipstream,” which was one of the top-selling independent albums that year and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album).
For this latest release, Raitt recorded original songs, material by some of her favorite working songwriters and a couple of notable covers – a blazing version of Los Lobos' “Shakin’ Shakin’ Shakes” and her slow-burn take on the INXS hit “Need You Tonight.”
“Dig In Deep” features a healthy dose of Raitt’s signature slide guitar work, but also sees her at the piano for two emotional, deeply personal numbers. She also included “You’ve Changed My Mind,” a song from a 2010 sessions she did with producer Joe Henry.
Raitt got her big break in 1971 when Warner Bros. signed her and released her debut album, “Bonnie Raitt.” During the 1970s, Raitt released a series of roots-influenced albums that incorporated elements of blues, rock, folk and country.
In 1989, after several years of critical acclaim, she signed with Capital Records and began to achieve new levels of both popular and critical acclaim. She had a major hit with the album “Nick of Time,” which is certified quintuple-platinum. The following two albums, “Luck of the Draw” and “Longing in Their Hearts,” were also multimillion sellers, generating hits such as “Something to Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”
Over the years, Raitt has participated as a special guest on more than 185 outside projects, including work with friends on soundtracks and for special benefit albums. Among the highlights are duets with John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, John Raitt, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett and Ray Charles.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for her 2020 show will be $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
