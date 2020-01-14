Bluegrass music returns to downtown Los Olivos

Bluegrass music returns to downtown Los Olivos

{{featured_button_text}}
Bluegrass at the Grange

David West, Peter Feldmann and Tom Lee will be performing at the Los Olivos Community Organization.

 Contributed photo

This Saturday, Jan. 18, longtime folk, old time, and bluegrass musician, Peter Feldmann, will bring his friends David West and Tom Lee to perform their first public concert of 2020 at the Los Olivos Community Organization, 2374 Alamo Pintado, in downtown Los Olivos.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and will feature a program of bluegrass and early country standards.

Refreshments will be available during intermission and will be sold by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Drama department students.

 Admission is $15 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased for $12.50 online at https://bluegrasswest.com/

For more information, contact  Peter Feldmann at peter@bluegrasswest.com or 805-688-9894.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eilish leads iHeartRadio Music Awards with 7 nominations
Music

Eilish leads iHeartRadio Music Awards with 7 nominations

  • Updated

Billie Eilish came away with the most nominations for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards. iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that Eilish received seven nominations. The singer will compete for female artist of the year and song of the year with “bad guy.” Lil Nas X and Lizzo are each nominated six times.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News