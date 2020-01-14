Bluegrass music returns to downtown Los Olivos

This Saturday, Jan. 18, longtime folk, old time, and bluegrass musician, Peter Feldmann, will bring his friends David West and Tom Lee to perform their first public concert of 2020 at the Los Olivos Community Organization, 2374 Alamo Pintado, in downtown Los Olivos.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and will feature a program of bluegrass and early country standards.
Refreshments will be available during intermission and will be sold by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Drama department students.
Admission is $15 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased for $12.50 online at https://bluegrasswest.com/
For more information, contact Peter Feldmann at peter@bluegrasswest.com or 805-688-9894.
SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential band Rush, has died. He was 67.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.