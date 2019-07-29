Big Kenny and John Rich, together known as Big & Rich, are bringing their electrifying “Peace, Love & Happy Hour Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Both Big Kenny and John Rich are musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. Prior to their formation, Rich was a bass guitarist in the country band Lonestar, while Kenny was a solo artist for Hollywood Records. Together, these American, technicolor cowboys break the boundaries with their high energy and originality.
The duo released their first album, “Horse of a Different Color,” in 2004. Their debut single, “Wild West Show,” peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard country music charts. Their second single, “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” not only peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard country music charts, but the music video was the most-requested on the television networks Country Music Television and Great American Country for four consecutive weeks. ESPN also used the song as the theme music for its World Series of Poker.
In 2005, their second album’s debut single, “Comin’ To Your City,” was well received and ESPN utilized an altered version of the song as the opening theme for its Saturday program, “College Game Day.” A few years later, the duo released their third studio album, “Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace.” The album’s first single, “Lost in this Moment,” was their only No. 1 single, spending two weeks at the top of the country music charts.
Over the next decade, the duo went on to release two more studio albums and founded their own record label, Big & Rich Records.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Multi-platinum Filipino recording artist, Martin Nievera, and prominent Filipina powerhouse vocalist, Pops Fernandez, are bringing their “Two-gether Again 2019 Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. The current tour marks a special reunion for this duo as they take the stage to perform their greatest hits for a remarkable performance.