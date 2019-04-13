The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that tickets for five upcoming shows -- Big and Rich, The Fray, Chiquis Rivera, Three Dog Night and Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” performance -- will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15.
Chiquis Rivera, who is the eldest daughter of the late Latin star Jenni Rivera, has posted two No. 1 albums on the Regional Mexican chart and currently stars on her family’s reality TV show “The Riveras.” The singer makes her debut at the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, June 14. Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69.
The Fray, the Grammy Award-nominated band that debuted in 2002 and scored with hits such as “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How to Save a Life,” will make their first appearance in the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 19. Tickets are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.
Country music duo Big and Rich, composed of singers and guitarists Big Kenny and John Rich, bring their “Peace Love and Happy Hour” tour to Santa Ynez in support of their latest album “Did it For the Party.” The multiplatinum recording artists and self-proclaimed “America’s Technicolor Cowboys” hit the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99.
Three Dog Night, which is celebrating five decades as a band, tallied three No. 1 hits with “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White” amid a string of 21 consecutive of Top 40 singles on the pop charts during the 1970s. The group will bring its North American tour to the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets are $29, $39, $49, $54 and $59.
And Moscow Ballet returns to the Samala Showroom to perform its “Great Russian Nutcracker” at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The world-renowned dance company has previously performed its critically acclaimed Christmastime production at the Chumash Casino Resort in 2016 and 2014 to sold-out audiences. Tickets for the 2019 show are $29, $39, $49, $54 and $59.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.