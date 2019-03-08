Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community (SYVJ) will host “Bel Canto by Candlelight,” the only annual opera event in the area, on Saturday, March 23, at Sunstone Winery’s La Cav in Santa Ynez.
The evening will begin at 6 with Sunstone wines and dishes prepared by chef Jeff Olsson, of Industrial Eats, chef Chris Joslyn, of Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, and the Lucky Hen Larder. Desserts will also be provided.
Jamie Edlin, Jewish Community member who is organizing food for the event, promises extraordinary dishes from the participating chefs.
While guests visit with the chefs and sample their food artistry, a silent auction will take place, including a limited edition Pendleton blanket from Pacific Northwest Trading Company in Solvang, library wines, a wildflower tour for six, vacation packages and gift certificates to popular Valley restaurants.
“Bel Canto is a magical evening," said Susie Margolis Pierson, president of the SYVJC. "The food, the spectacular setting at Sunstone Winery and the musical performances in this acoustically perfect cave will be absolutely breathtaking.”
The musical program, the heart of the evening, will take place inside Sunstone’s Cav, offering unique acoustics for this year's three outstanding performers: Greek-American poprano Jamie Chamberlin, mezzo-soprano Danielle Bond and Cantor Mark Childs, of Santa Barbara’s Temple B’Nai B’rith. Childs has appeared as a featured soloist with the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and Santa Barbara Grand Opera.
Renee Hamaty will accompany the singers in a night dedicated grand opera, musical theater and Jewish liturgical music. The trio of world-class musicians will sing selections from Mozart, Verdi, Bizet, Leonard Bernstein and traditional Jewish music.
“This year we are especially proud to showcase Los Angeles opera stars, Chamberlin and Bond, and respected baritone, Cantor Mark Childs, who have put together an inspiring musical program,” said Elayne Klasson, chair of the Bel Canto event.
Through the vision of Pamela Brown, former president of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, Bel Canto by Candlelight was born in 2009. Since then, with the support of Sunstone Winery, the event for all music lovers in the Valley has become an annual tradition.
General admission tickets are $130, which covers the preperformance buffet with wine, as well as the concert. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased directly at syvjc.org or by calling 805-693-4243.