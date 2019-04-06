Tickets for two Chumash Casino Resort events — the return of The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute, and World Fighting Championships™ boxing — went on sale Monday, April 1.
The Fab Four, which has sold out past performances at the Chumash Casino Resort, return for their ultimate tribute to The Beatles at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets for the show are $19, $29 and $39.
World Fighting Championships™ will present their WFC 115, a boxing event featuring top local and regional talent, in the Samala Showroom at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. The WFC’s two previous boxing events at Chumash Casino Resort featured both amateur and professional bouts in front of sold-out audiences. Tickets for WFC 115 are $35, $55, $75, and $95.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.