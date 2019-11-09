Banda Los Sebastianes, who have gained popularity for their electrifying spin on banda music, will showcase their 18-piece ensemble at the Samala Showroom along with special guests Banda Rancho Viejo at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Fresh off the release of their latest album, “No Me Mires Así,” which debuted on Sept. 27, Banda Los Sebastianes bring their U.S. tour to the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom as they celebrate their seventh year in the Regional Mexican genre’s mainstream.
The group’s previous release, a seven-song EP titled “A Través del Vaso,” boasted collaborations with some of the hottest names on the Latin music scene, including Colombian pop/urban star Sebastián Yatra and Panamanian reggaeton singer Joey Montana.
The title track, “A Través del Vaso,” became the group’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart earlier this year.
The Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico-based group started recording and touring together in 2004 under the direction of composer, singer, and songwriter Armando “El Chocomilk” Celis. He assembled the group from a large cast of top-flight veteran musicians from other acts who all shared the desire to inject new energy into the banda movement.
After years of playing throughout Sinaloa, recording a couple of albums and posting videos of their singles to YouTube, the band began to break through in 2012 with the release of its third album “Nuevo Imperio.” Its first single, “Piénsalo Bien,” launched the album into the Monitor Latino Top 40. The next single, "El Rock del Triste," which was written by Espinosa Paz, gave the album further momentum.
Banda Los Sebastianes quickly recorded their fourth album “Aferrado,” which hit the Top 20 in January 2013, followed by the single “El Que Sigue de Mi,” which cracked Monitors Latino’s Top 10 singles chart.
The band has enjoyed a wave of mainstream success ever since with albums such as “Gracias A Ti” (2013), “Indeleble” (2015), “Luces, Cámara Y Acción” (2016), and “En Vida” (2018), among others.
Banda Rancho Viejo, also known as Banda Rancho Viejo de Julio Aramburo la Bandononona, got their start in 2006 under the direction of Julio Cesar Aramburo Aramburo and featuring his dad Julian Aramburo Perez and brothers Miguel Angel, David, Orlando, and Victor in a group that totaled 13 musicians. The group’s Facebook page now lists up to 17 performers currently in the ensemble.
The band’s second album, “Una Vez Mas” (2008), garnered award nominations and featured the hits “Ayer Pedí,” “Permíteme” and “Alegre Me Ando Paseando.” The album launched Banda Rancho Viejo into the mainstream of Regional Mexican music, and they have produced many hits since, including “Privilegio,” “La Camisa Manchada” and “La Sopa de Tu Propio Chocolate” off their 2018 release “Siempre Firme.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
