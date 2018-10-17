Banda Carnaval, a powerhouse Banda group composed of young, talented musicians from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.
The group was named after “El Carnaval de Mazatlán,” the biggest event that takes place every year in their hometown of Mazatlán. The band was formed in 2001 by Jesús Tirado Castañeda.
Banda Carnaval was first heard on Latin radio stations after the release of their first album “Aquí Estamos” in 2008. Their second album, “Corridos y Rancheras,” was released a year later and was a compilation of 18 songs. Among these 18 were “El 9-9,” “El Gallo de Sinaloa,” “El Asesino,” “Jorge Carrillo” and “The Special.”
In 2010, the group went through many changes, including leaving their original record label to sign with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. With Universal they recorded one of their best-known hits, “El Numeró 1.” A few months down the road, they promoted the single “Cuando los Huaraches se Acaban.” This track was a breakthrough for the band as it was placed within the first 25 spots of the National Latino Monitor and was heard all over Mexico.
In 2012, the group began making their way toward the United States music industry. The album “Máximo Nivel” earned them recognition as one of the top bands in Mexico, and their collaboration with the Norteño band Calibre 50 on the track “Gente Batallosa” became the most played song of the year in Mexico, and it earned the groups a Billboard Music Award for Song of the Year – Vocal Collaboration.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $19, $29, $39, $49 and $59 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.