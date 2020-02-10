Americana rocker Michelle Malone to perform Feb. 26 at Tales From the Tavern concert

Americana rocker Michelle Malone to perform Feb. 26 at Tales From the Tavern concert

Michelle Malone will take the stage at Maverick Saloon on Wed., Feb. 26, joined by musician Peter Case.

 Photo credit Clay Miller

Singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Michelle Malone will bring her musical act to the Tales from the Tavern concert series stage on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez will host the musician, whose style is informed by blues, roadhouse rock n roll and Georgia soul.

Malone has 15 studio albums to her name, an independent SBS Records label, numerous top-flight film and TV soundtracks, and a roster of artist collaborations – among them, the late Gregg Allman, ZZ Top, Ellen DeGeneres and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Her signature style is described as "upbeat, defiant, and jubilant, flush with the raw energy and emotion."

Malone says that dealing with issues that have been "burned into her psyche and affected her deeply," are reflected in her newest album Slings and Arrows, to be performed. The songs speak to desire, disappointment, optimism and awareness – all with a driving and fiery conviction.

“It wasn’t planned that way," said Malone, “but inevitably, that’s how the album evolved.”

Musician Peter Case will join also perform. For tickets, visit talesfromthetavern.com/

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

