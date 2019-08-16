ABC's "American Idol," the long-running superstar singing competition, is coming to Santa Barbara on Aug. 23 to conduct a local talent search.
The show will hold a one-day open call audition at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, located at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, according to its website.
Singers and dreamers are encouraged to register for their chance at stardom, a show spokesman said.
Auditions are open to U.S. citizens or permanent U.S. residents who are between 15 and 28 years old as of June 1, 2019, according the show's eligibility requirements.
To access more event details, submission forms, eligibility requirements, terms and conditions and to be considered for the open call audition, visit abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.
American Idol will begin its 18th season this September.
