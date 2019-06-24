The Fray, the alternative rock band that achieved commercial success with the release of their debut album, “How to Save a Life,” is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 19.
Not only did the band rise to fame with a double platinum debut album in the U.S., the album was also certified platinum in the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The Denver-based band formed when former schoolmates Isaac Slade (vocals, piano) and Joe King (guitar, vocals) unexpectedly bumped into each other at a local music store. The pair began a series of two-man jam sessions and soon expanded their lineup with two of Slade's former bandmates. In 2002, the band released the EP, “Movement,” earning them the support of Denver’s KTCL radio station, which was followed up with the release of the EP “Reason” a year later. This increased airplay caught the attention of Epic Records, with whom they signed with in December 2004.
The band achieved commercial success with their first single, “Over My Head (Cable Car),” which quickly became a Top 10 hit in the U.S. Their second single, “How to Save a Life,” charted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and at No. 5 in the U.K., Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and Spain.
They released their self-titled, second album in 2009. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, was certified gold in the U.S., Australia and Canada and was also nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop vocal album in 2010. Their third album, “Scars & Stories” (2012), achieved moderate success, debuting and peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The band released their fourth album, “Helios,” in February 2014 and a compilation album, “Through the Years: The Best of the Fray,” in November 2016.
Joining Slade and King today are Dave Welsch (bass) and Ben Wysocki (percussion).
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
