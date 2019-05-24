Enjoy an evening of Aloha with Kupaoa. Award-winning Hawaiian artists, Kellen and Lihau Paik, return to the Central Coast to launch their new album, Ka Lei Moana. Life-long students of the Hawaiian language, this husband/wife duo continue to compose and perform their original songs in addition to time-honored favorites that are loved by all. Hula performances by Hoapili Pomaika’i Aloha and featuring Kanoe Kahaku of award-winning Halau Na Wai Ola.
Kūpaoa have performed together for 15 years. During that time, they have released seven albums and received six Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. “Kūpaoa” describes a lasting fragrance and it’s their hope that their music will linger, infusing both heart and mind, long after their performance is through.
The title track of their 2013 album, Bumbye, written by Dr. Puakea Nogelmeier, was awarded the coveted Haku Mele award for best Hawaiian language composition of the year in 2014. Kellen was also awarded the same prestigious award in 2009 for a song he composed with friend, Iokepa Badis, that Kūpaoa recorded on their debut album.
This spring, Kūpaoa will release their eighth album, Ka Lei Moana, an eclectic mix of songs that celebrates the connectedness of all things. The album will join the couple's other albums, all performed in their soothing signature style.