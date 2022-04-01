Cinematic video game adaptations are tricky to say the least. Those involved in the production walk a fine line between being faithful to the source material and creating something that bears the likeness of the property in name only.
Past failures include “Super Mario Bros.” (1993), which is a prime example of what not to do. While it was the first adaptation of its kind, it was a master class in how to create garbage and a hostile work environment for the actors. It’s no secret that Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, who played the title characters, were regularly drunk while shooting most of their scenes.
Since then Hollywood has produced a number of video game adaptations aimed at raking in millions of dollars from the pre-existing fan bases. That mindset hasn’t yet gone away; what has changed is Hollywood deliberately adapting an intellectual property in a way that turns fans away.
Enter “Halo the Series” based on the popular first-person shooter video game franchise. The pilot episode titled “Contact” premiered on the Paramount+ streaming platform on March 24, 2022. This first episode wasn’t absolutely terrible, but it wasn’t fantastic… at least not all the way through. The opening twenty minutes leading up to the title sequence were exciting and action packed.
The remaining thirty-eight minutes took the plot at a much slower pace, setting up some of substantial political drama between Earth and her outer colony planets that underscores the franchise. That’s all well and good, but some plot points feel contrived and grossly unnecessary.
Let’s talk about what it does well first. The special effects and the visual aesthetic make it look very much like stepping into a live action Halo game. The sound design pulls from the games with surprising accuracy whether it’s the sound of the staccato machine-gun fire or the electronic hum of Spartan shields recharging across their armor. That’s about it.
Gone is the game’s sweeping score composed by Marty O’Donnell; the music is just as iconic as a franchise itself. The soundtrack for the series sounds like you can play it behind any science fiction movie made in the last five years and nobody would know it.
Added to that, the series greatly deviates from the franchise's 22 years of established canon. Halo is a video game franchise that has transitioned well into multiple media platforms such as books, animation and graphic novels. Show runners avoided tapping into any of that, instead electing to create an alternate timeline.
That seems to be another common practice in modern Hollywood these days… If a property is popular enough, adapt it but just make sure to scrub out and pave over any parts Hollywood thinks might offend or that contradict the sensibilities of people unfamiliar with the property.
This is a garbage justification to give the creators carte blanche with whatever decision they make. This includes retconning established character histories, core plot points, and egregiously “sinning” against Halo’s canon: removing the Master Chief’s helmet and exposing his face to the camera.
For 22 years, fans have known two things about the franchise’s central character, Master Chief John-117. First he rarely ever takes off his helmet, treating his Mjolnir armor as a second skin. Second, he knows his own history and backstory as it was never erased from his memory.
These changes and justifications aren’t helped by the fact that original show runner Stephen Kane was fired months before the first episode even released. It was made worse by recently publicized comments that Kane never even played the games or familiarized himself with the source material.
This is yet another disgusting trend cropping up in modern Hollywood; producers and creators are hired despite having little to no experience with the material they are adapting. It’s like the comic book artist who got hired by Marvel because he likes Spider-Man fan art and based his own story off of that, rather than the existing mythos.
But it’s still the first episode with eight more to go before the season is complete. A more in-depth review will be featured on the Filmaniacs podcast, releasing on Spotify on April 4.