Fans of the Avengers film franchise are flocking to Central Coast theaters Thursday night for the opening of “Avengers: Endgame,” and it might be hard to find two bigger fans than a Santa Maria couple who spent weeks preparing costumes for the event.
Deven Gladstone, 28, and girlfriend Shelby Rose, 24, arrived at the Regal Edwards Santa Maria 14 & RPX theaters in the Santa Maria Town Center before 1 p.m. to line up for the “fan event” screening at 5 p.m.
“We want to make sure we get good seats,” explained Rose, dressed as the Winter Soldier, as they were driving into the Town Center parking lot.
Gladstone, who became Captain America for the event, said they collected all the elements for their costumes in February and March, then with help from his father invested about 100 hours creating them, working in the evenings and on weekends.
“I’m more of an amateur costume maker,” Gladstone said. “I already had the suit, and I purchased the helmet and shield. I’ve been making some modifications on them, doing them all custom.”
He said he recolored the helmet, fixed its details and installed interior foam. He added a foam inlay on the shield and used backpack straps to secure it to his arm.
“My father did a lot of the painting — masking, painting, coloring and the final coating — when I was at work,” he said.
Rose said she cut the shoulder out of an old leather jacket to begin her costume.
“Mine was mostly put together from stuff I had laying around,” she explained.
Gladstone provided her with a drop-leg holster and made the Winter Soldier’s metal arm using crafting foam, which was then painted silver.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Rose said.
She said the two have been fans since the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film was released.
“Iron Man” launched the MCU series — the highest grossing film franchise of all time at $18.79 billion to date — in 2008.
“Avengers: Endgame” is the fourth film in the Avengers series that started with “Marvel’s The Avengers” in 2012 and the 22nd and last film in the MCU series.
It’s also expected to smash opening-night box office records, with the take estimated at $200 million to $300 million domestically and $800 million to $1 billion globally.
The couple weren’t sure what to expect at the fan event, although Gladstone said for the $24 price of the ticket they would receive a collectible coin and see the movie an hour earlier than everyone else.
According to the fan event web page, Regal Crown Club members will also receive an additional Regal-exclusive collectible coin and a small popcorn and soft drink in a collectible cup — while supplies last.
Gladstone and Rose also didn’t know if there would be other people in Avengers costumes at the event.
“Probably not, but it would kind of be a pleasant surprise if there were,” Rose said.
And if there was a costume contest, “We’d win first place for sure,” she said.
