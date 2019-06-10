On Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m., Tower Pizza will host an outdoor screening of the classic baseball movie “Field of Dreams” and will donate a percentage of dinner sales to benefit the Central Coast Film Society's (CCFS) fundraising goal to purchase movie screening equipment and produce their first film festival in 2020.
Executive Director of CCFS, Daniel Lahr, expressed his gratitude for Tower Pizza helping the nonprofit reach its financial goal.
The Society's mission is to provide local filmmakers and films a venue to call home; and to foster future media artists; to create opportunities to get involved in the industry by hosting lectures, screenings and ultimately a local film festival.
For more information, visit www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org or find them on Facebook.