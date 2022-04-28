Vikings have been the fascination of fiction and nonfiction writers for centuries. It’s only been in the last few years that historians and pop culture have grown to understand their significance and impact throughout the world. Vikings can be seen across books, television, video games like "Assassin’s Creed Valhalla," and of course film.
Vikings were (probably) landing in North America nearly 400 years before Christopher Columbus landed in Cuba. Their raiding parties took them into northern Europe and the British Isles. Their cultural presence still influences the modern western world.
“The Northman” starring Alexander Skarsgård is another film depicting these fierce warriors, but it’s not just another Viking story, it’s the Viking story. The film depicts the legendary story of Prince Amleth who seeks vengeance on his uncle for killing his father and capturing his mother, forcing the prince into exile.
If the story sounds familiar that’s because it should. The tale was the basis for William Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet,” which itself became the basis for “The Lion King”. That’s right — you couldn’t have had a Disney classic were it not for Vikings.
The movie — directed and co-written by Robert Eggers ("The Witch," 2015) — gets right into the gritty realism of 895 AD and depicts Amleth’s world with a mostly historically accurate setting. There are some parts of the film where Norse mysticism play a factor and artistic license is applied given there is no one definitive version of the legend.
The action is well choreographed. The performances are nuanced and superb. The cinematography by Jarin Blaschke is incredibly planned out. But Eggers’ direction is a singular point of skill and craft. He uses his actors well, including Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Ineson whom he worked with on “The Witch” and Willem Dafoe, with whom he worked on "The Lighthouse" in 2019.
Skarsgård’s performance is of particular note; his acting has come a long way since his goofy appearance in “Zoolander” and his brooding vampire in HBO’s “True Blood.” There is a subtle feral quality to his performance as Amleth that makes him absolutely captivating to watch.
According to reports, Skarsgård had wanted to do a Viking movie for a while because of his childhood fascination with Viking lore and culture and it seems as though the stars finally aligned to give audiences the ultimate Viking saga they never knew they needed.
The film was made on a budget of $70 to $90 million, and has so far made back $26.3 million worldwide in its opening weekend. It has also hit big with critics, receiving an aggregated score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have enjoyed it too, with it now having an average score of 4/5 stars from Letterboxd users.
This is definitely a historical drama worth seeing.