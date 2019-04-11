'Never say die'
“The Goonies” returns for special screenings at Edwards Stadium 14 & RPX in the Town Center mall on Saturday, April 13, and Monday, April 15, with a ticket price of only $5 for Regal Crown Club members and $7 for nonmembers. The event is part of the theater chain's Crown Club Shows series, which has included other Warner Bros. classics "Nightmare on Elm Street" and "The Lord of the Rings." The cult classic movie directed by Richard Donner, which was originally released in 1985, will celebrate its 35th anniversary next year. "The Goonies" stars Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen and Jonathan Ke Quan. A digitally remastered "Goonies" will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.atomtickets.com or www.fandango.com.