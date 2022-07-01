Imagine being sentenced to prison, but instead of serving out your sentence in a traditional penitentiary, you’re given the opportunity to work in a program with more flexibility while helping the jailer prevent crimes from ever happening.
That is the premise of the science fiction psychological thriller "Spiderhead," which is based on a dystopian short story by George Saunders. The movie is cleverly adapted from its source material by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned “Deadpool” and is competently directed by Joseph Kosinski who helmed this summer’s “Top Gun” sequel.
The film stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor from the MCU) and Miles Teller in his second project with the director this year. Hemsworth plays the jailer who is running a research facility, using the transferred inmates as guinea pigs for experimental emotion-manipulating drugs.
Both actors shine in their respective roles. Teller brings a nuanced performance of someone searching for redemption by wanting to do the right thing; conflicting emotions in Teller’s acting are reminiscent of his performance in the movie “Whiplash.“
Hemsworth brings his trademark charisma and charm to a rule that is very different from anything he has played in the past. He typically plays the hero, and in this he plays a narcissistic researcher with a god complex. It is entertaining, and underscores just how fun it is for actors when they get the opportunity to play an antagonist
But like with all psychological thrillers, there’s something far more dangerous lurking deeper beneath the surface. The further into the story one goes, the more the characters’ true selves begin to manifest and the dynamic — played expertly by the lead actors — is brilliant work.
The cinematography is also quite impressive. The camera does a lot with showing the layout of the Spiderhead facility. Audiences also get a good deal of visual exposition rather than relying on the dialogue to simply tell them things.
The music by Joseph Trapanese serves as an auditory storyteller of sorts; cues in the score help highlight the isolation, trauma and post-traumatic stress the inmates experience while in the facility.The soundtrack — featuring greats like Supertramp, the Doobie Brothers, and Chuck Mangione — give the movie an absurdist quality befitting it’s dystopian themes.
There are a couple of themes in particular that immediately stand out to audiences; for instance the idea of who is in control and the ideas of crime and punishment. At first you’re not sure who’s really in control, the jailer or the jailed.
But that sense of control goes even deeper; many sci-fi stories focus on the concept of an over-reliance on technology. Hemsworth’s character relies on it heavily, using his smart phone to operate everything in the facility from the doors to the surgically implanted pharmaceutical delivery systems embedded in the inmates’ backs. What happens when the phone breaks?
All in all, “spiderhead“ is a smartly written science fiction story. You will enjoy this movie whether you’re fans of the genre or of the actors, and it will leave you questioning the ethics employed and neglected by the Pharmaceutical Industry.
“Spiderhead” is currently streaming on Netflix.