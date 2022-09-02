Disney+ has been pumping out content right and left for the past few months. And by "right and left," it's mostly left ... as in force-feeding audiences a perceived woke agenda that's pushing some fans and audiences away.
The newest train wreck is "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" starring Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"). Maslany plays attorney Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
The series focuses on Walters inadvertently getting a splash of Banner's gamma-infused blood into a cut received after the two of them are in a car crash that should have broken both their necks ... but plot armor will plot armor.
She has to figure out how to balance being a skilled lawyer and a superhuman, which she seems to do with little to no effort.
The show's third episode has now released on Disney's streaming service; it has slightly stronger writing than Episode 2, but that's not really much praise given the series' preoccupation with maligning men.
Toward the end of the first episode, Walters explains to Banner that she is an expert at controlling the Hulk-triggering anger in her life because she worries about being killed if she doesn't simply accept the condescension and catcalling she receives from men.
There's nothing in the episodes to show her having to deal with these issues before obtaining her powers. In fact, there is nothing indicating she even struggles with anger at all.
Her superpowered cousin grew up in an abusive home and was constantly hunted down by the United States military to the point where Banner references considering suicide in the 2012 "Avengers" film.
The first male character audiences are introduced to is Walters' fellow assistant district attorney who acts like a total goofball, to put it mildly. While there are certainly men in the real world who talk down to female co-workers, the hyperbolic extent to which he goes is unrealistic.
This particular character would easily find himself facing multiple workplace sexual harassment lawsuits in the real world. There's no way a real DA's office or courtroom would ever tolerate his behavior.
Will Jordan — YouTube's Critical Drinker — refers to the series as a lesson in terrible writing, citing that it feels like the writers are using "She-Hulk" as a catharsis for dealing with their own insecurities with men rather than writing a competent show.
But it's not just men having issues with the characters, plot and writing. Women also find fault with it for many of the same reasons.
Conservative YouTuber and political commentator Sydney Watson commented in her take that "it's like writers want people to hate female leads." She goes on to say most men don't enjoy the show and she doesn't personally know a woman who does either.
This is problematic because while there is a big female fan base for comic books and comic book-related media, the larger majority of the audience is male. And both sides of the fan base are being alienated.
Cosplayer and YouTube host Snarky Jay commented in her review of "She-Hulk's" third episode that each week she is "more and more excited for it to end." And there are still six more episodes remaining in the season.
If you want a competently written legal comedy series with a solid female lead, subscribe to Hulu and stream "Ally McBeal."
