NatureTrack Film Festival wraps up, announces this year's award winners
101920 2020 Naturetrack Film Festival Winner

Moritz Katz and Braydon Moloney, creators of "Realm of the Robber" documentary, tied for Best in Festival (Feature) at the 2020 NatureTrack Film Festival.

 Photo by Moritz Katz, Contributed

NatureTrack Film Festival wrapped up its third annual film series on Sunday evening, marking the first time the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

From Oct. 9 to 18, viewers could log in and access more than 70 films originating from 20 countries in categories of adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature.

Though missing the in-person element, the organization still came through, delivering the names of this year's film award winners.

Best in Festival — Feature (a tie):

  • Oliver Goetzel, "Lost Kings of Bioko"
  • Moritz Katz and Braydon Moloney, "Realm of the Robber"

Best in Festival — Short:

  • "Blue Ventures," Garth Cripps and Paul Antion Kokoly

Kids Connecting with Nature — The Dan Conaway Award

  • Sébastien Pins, "Traces"

Igniting Passion for (and with) Nature Award

  • Kellen Keene, "By Hand"

Best in categories — Feature

  • Asgeir Helgestad, "Queen Without Land" — Adventure
  • Matthias Mayr, "83° Ski the North" — Outdoors and Out of Bounds
  • Oliver Goetzel, "Lost Kings of Bioko" — Conservation
  • Josh and Rebecca Tickell, "The Earthing Movie: The Remarkable Science of Grounding" — Biographies
  • Moritz Katz and Braydon Moloney, "Realm of the Robber" — Scenic

Best in categories — Short

  • Sophie Ballagh and Ewan Blyth "ICEolation" — Adventure
  • Guillaume Néry, "One Breath Around the World" — Outdoors and Out of Bounds
  • Virginia Moore, "Ferret Town" — Conservation
  • "Blue Ventures," Garth Cripps and Paul Antion Kokoly — Biographies
  • Jeff McLoughlin, "Carrizo Plain" — A Sense of Place — Scenic
  • Carol Chambers, "Six Mile Stretch" — Animation
  • Gabriela Clar Yikásdáhí, "Awaits the Dawn" — Student
  • Sébastien Pins, "Traces" — Kids Connecting with Nature

The People’s Choice Award and the raffle winner, according to a festival spokesperson, will soon be announced.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

