NatureTrack Film Festival wraps up, announces this year's award winners

NatureTrack Film Festival wrapped up its third annual film series on Sunday evening, marking the first time the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Oct. 9 to 18, viewers could log in and access more than 70 films originating from 20 countries in categories of adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature.

Though missing the in-person element, the organization still came through, delivering the names of this year's film award winners.

Best in Festival — Feature (a tie):

Oliver Goetzel, "Lost Kings of Bioko"

Moritz Katz and Braydon Moloney, "Realm of the Robber"

Best in Festival — Short:

"Blue Ventures," Garth Cripps and Paul Antion Kokoly

Kids Connecting with Nature — The Dan Conaway Award

Sébastien Pins, "Traces"

Igniting Passion for (and with) Nature Award

Kellen Keene, "By Hand"

Best in categories — Feature

Asgeir Helgestad, "Queen Without Land" — Adventure

Matthias Mayr, "83° Ski the North" — Outdoors and Out of Bounds

Oliver Goetzel, "Lost Kings of Bioko" — Conservation

Josh and Rebecca Tickell, "The Earthing Movie: The Remarkable Science of Grounding" — Biographies

Moritz Katz and Braydon Moloney, "Realm of the Robber" — Scenic

Best in categories — Short