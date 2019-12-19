{{featured_button_text}}
121619 Nature Track Film Festival

83° Ski the North was recently chosen to be featured at the 3rd annual NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) in Los Olivos.

 Photo credit Matthias Mayr

Films have been selected for the third annual NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) which will take place in Los Olivos March 20-22.

More than 65 long and short films from 21 countries, in both live and animated form, will be judged and then screened during the festival. Film categories are: Adventure, Animation, Biography, Conservation, Kids Connecting with Nature, Scenic, Student, and a special category, Outdoors & Out of Bounds.

The entire list of participating films with full descriptions will be posted after Jan. 1 on the festival website.

"We're honored and excited to bring exceptional, award-winning films to the festival every year," said Sue Eisaguirre, NatureTrack Film Festival founder and director. "Word is getting out that if you've produced a quality nature, conservation or adventure film, you want it shown at the NatureTrack Film Festival."

Festival film highlights include:

  • Lost Kings of Bioko, directed by Oliver Goetzl, 2019 NTFF Award Winner, Audience Favorite category for "White Wolves—Ghosts of the Arctic," 2018 NTFF Award Winner, Best in Conservation category for "Yellowstone."

For more information about the upcoming event, visit the NatureTrack Film Festival at www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/naturetrackfilm/

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

