Films have been selected for the third annual NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) which will take place in Los Olivos March 20-22.
More than 65 long and short films from 21 countries, in both live and animated form, will be judged and then screened during the festival. Film categories are: Adventure, Animation, Biography, Conservation, Kids Connecting with Nature, Scenic, Student, and a special category, Outdoors & Out of Bounds.
The entire list of participating films with full descriptions will be posted after Jan. 1 on the festival website.
"We're honored and excited to bring exceptional, award-winning films to the festival every year," said Sue Eisaguirre, NatureTrack Film Festival founder and director. "Word is getting out that if you've produced a quality nature, conservation or adventure film, you want it shown at the NatureTrack Film Festival."
Festival film highlights include:
- 83° Ski the North, director by Matthias Mayr, 2018 NTFF Award Winner, Best in Outdoor & Out of Bounds category for "White Maze"). Details about the film can be accessed at http://www.matthiasmayr.com/news/83-ski-the-north-a-journey-to-the-top-of-the-world/
- STREET SURFERS, director by Arthur Neumeier. Details about the film can be accessed at https://eyeforce.co.za/director/arthur-neumeier/
- Lost Kings of Bioko, directed by Oliver Goetzl, 2019 NTFF Award Winner, Audience Favorite category for "White Wolves—Ghosts of the Arctic," 2018 NTFF Award Winner, Best in Conservation category for "Yellowstone."
- Threats in the Northern Seas, director by Jacques Loeuille. To view the film trailer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekx3-gdL9AU&fbclid=IwAR0aEvq-f7d9X9UZ8Fusy5WgA68bPyeZay9bJgnlM5Rm3D7sJNsO3LS9j2E
For more information about the upcoming event, visit the NatureTrack Film Festival at www.naturetrackfilmfestival.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/naturetrackfilm/
