NatureTrack Film Fest to hold special spotlight screening of documentary 'By Hand'

On Saturday, March 21, NatureTrack Film Festival will feature the documentary "By Hand" at its 3rd Annual Film Festival "Spotlight" event held at St. Mark's In-the-Valley, Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave, Los Olivos.

Co-director Kellen Keene, the documentary's subjects twin brothers Casey and Ryan Higginbotham and the film's composer, Todd Hannigan, will debut the film.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres, wine from Grimms Bluff Winery, and beer from M. Special Brewing Company. A screening of "By Hand" is at 5:45 p.m. followed by a Q&A with the film's creators.

According to a NatureTrack spokeswoman, "By Hand" tells the story of Casey and Ryan, Pismo Beach natives, as they embark on a 2,200-mile adventure from Alaska to Mexico on 18- foot paddleboards. In the story, the twins' attempt to escape comfort, reconnect to the natural world and set a new bar for ocean adventure, carrying nothing more than two dry bags of gear each and a camera – no support boats, no paddles.

"I approach every project with an attitude that the story comes first," said Keene. "All it took to spark my interest was hearing the words come out of their mouths, 'We’re going to paddle self-contained and unassisted from Alaska to Mexico, all by hand.' This was an unheard of commitment."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}