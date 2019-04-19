Edwards Santa Maria Stadium 14 & RPX, 100 Town Center East, Santa Maria
Showtimes for Friday, April 19, 2019, only:
THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA
R, 1 hr 33 min
Horror, Suspense/Thriller
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
11:30a 2:00p 4:45p 7:15p 9:50p
Closed caption Accessibility devices available Spanish
4:00p 6:30p
Closed caption RPX Accessibility devices available Reserved seating No passes
12:30p 3:05p 5:30p 8:00p 10:35p
BREAKTHROUGH (2019)
PG, 1 hr 56 min
Drama
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
11:45a 3:00p 7:00p 10:00p
PENGUINS (2019)
G, 1 hr 16 min
Documentary
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
12:10p 2:30p 4:35p 6:50p 9:15p
AFTER (2019)
PG-13, 1 hr 46 min
Drama, Romance
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
11:35a 2:20p 5:10p 8:05p 10:40p
HELLBOY (2019)
R, 2 hr 1 min
Action/Adventure
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available No passes
12:20p 1:10p 3:30p 4:20p 6:40p 7:30p 9:40p 10:40p
VIP SWEEPSTAKES VIP SWEEPSTAKES XSIGNED SCRIPT!
Buy tickets now to 'Little' for a chance to win a script signed by the cast!
Not a member? Join now or during checkout - it's free!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to residents of 49 US states or DC (void in RI) who are 18 or older. Begins 9:00am PT on 4/8/2019 and ends at 9:00am PT on 4/28/19. Limit 1 entry per person. One Grand Prize: Signed script by the cast of Little (ARV: $200). To enter, and for Official Rules and prize details, go to www.fandango.com/sweepstakesrules/Little. Sponsor: Fandango Media, LLC.
LITTLE (2019)
PG-13,
Comedy
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
11:30a 2:15p 5:00p 7:40p 10:25p
VIP SWEEPSTAKES VIP SWEEPSTAKES XCustom Echo Dot!
Buy tickets now to 'Missing Link' for a chance to win a custom 'Missing Link' Echo Dot from Amazon!
Not a member? Join now or during checkout - it's free!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to residents of 49 US or DC (void in RI) who are 18 or older. Begins 9am PT on 4/5/2019 and ends at 9am PT on 4/19/2019. Limit 1 entry per person. Fifty (50) prizes. Each prize consists of one (1) Custom “Missing Link” Amazon Echo Dot. (ARV: $39.99 USD for each prize. Total ARV for all prizes: $1,999.50). To enter, and for Official Rules and prize details, go to www.fandango.com/sweepstakesrules/missinglink. Sponsor: Fandango Media, LLC.
MISSING LINK (2019)
PG, 1 hr 35 min
Action/Adventure, Animated, Comedy
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
1:00p 3:40p 6:20p
PET SEMATARY (2019)
R, 1 hr 41 min
Horror, Suspense/Thriller
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available No passes
11:50a 2:40p 5:20p 7:50p 10:20p
SHAZAM!
PG-13, 2 hr 12 min
Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available No passes
12:40p 3:50p 7:05p 10:10p
THE BEST OF ENEMIES
PG-13, 2 hr 13 min
Drama
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
9:10p
DUMBO (2019)
PG, 1 hr 52 min
Family, Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
12:00p 3:15p 6:10p 9:00p
US (2019)
R, 1 hr 56 min
Horror, Suspense/Thriller
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
12:50p 9:30p
CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019)
PG-13, 2 hr 4 min
Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes
Closed caption Accessibility devices available
11:40a 2:50p 6:00p 9:20p
Information: 844-462-7342