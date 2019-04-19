{{featured_button_text}}

Edwards Santa Maria Stadium 14 & RPX, 100 Town Center East, Santa Maria

Showtimes for Friday, April 19, 2019, only:

THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA

R, 1 hr 33 min

Horror, Suspense/Thriller

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

11:30a 2:00p 4:45p 7:15p 9:50p

Closed caption Accessibility devices available Spanish

4:00p 6:30p

Closed caption RPX Accessibility devices available Reserved seating No passes

12:30p 3:05p 5:30p 8:00p 10:35p

BREAKTHROUGH (2019)

PG, 1 hr 56 min

Drama

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

11:45a 3:00p 7:00p 10:00p

PENGUINS (2019)

G, 1 hr 16 min

Documentary

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

12:10p 2:30p 4:35p 6:50p 9:15p

AFTER (2019)

PG-13, 1 hr 46 min

Drama, Romance

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

11:35a 2:20p 5:10p 8:05p 10:40p

HELLBOY (2019)

R, 2 hr 1 min

Action/Adventure

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available No passes

12:20p 1:10p 3:30p 4:20p 6:40p 7:30p 9:40p 10:40p

VIP SWEEPSTAKES VIP SWEEPSTAKES XSIGNED SCRIPT!

Buy tickets now to 'Little' for a chance to win a script signed by the cast!

Not a member? Join now or during checkout - it's free!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to residents of 49 US states or DC (void in RI) who are 18 or older. Begins 9:00am PT on 4/8/2019 and ends at 9:00am PT on 4/28/19. Limit 1 entry per person. One Grand Prize: Signed script by the cast of Little (ARV: $200). To enter, and for Official Rules and prize details, go to www.fandango.com/sweepstakesrules/Little. Sponsor: Fandango Media, LLC.

LITTLE (2019)

PG-13,

Comedy

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

11:30a 2:15p 5:00p 7:40p 10:25p

VIP SWEEPSTAKES VIP SWEEPSTAKES XCustom Echo Dot!

Buy tickets now to 'Missing Link' for a chance to win a custom 'Missing Link' Echo Dot from Amazon!

Not a member? Join now or during checkout - it's free!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to residents of 49 US or DC (void in RI) who are 18 or older. Begins 9am PT on 4/5/2019 and ends at 9am PT on 4/19/2019. Limit 1 entry per person. Fifty (50) prizes. Each prize consists of one (1) Custom “Missing Link” Amazon Echo Dot. (ARV: $39.99 USD for each prize. Total ARV for all prizes: $1,999.50). To enter, and for Official Rules and prize details, go to www.fandango.com/sweepstakesrules/missinglink. Sponsor: Fandango Media, LLC.

MISSING LINK (2019)

PG, 1 hr 35 min

Action/Adventure, Animated, Comedy

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

1:00p 3:40p 6:20p

PET SEMATARY (2019)

R, 1 hr 41 min

Horror, Suspense/Thriller

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available No passes

11:50a 2:40p 5:20p 7:50p 10:20p

SHAZAM!

PG-13, 2 hr 12 min

Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available No passes

12:40p 3:50p 7:05p 10:10p

THE BEST OF ENEMIES

PG-13, 2 hr 13 min

Drama

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

9:10p

DUMBO (2019)

PG, 1 hr 52 min

Family, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

12:00p 3:15p 6:10p 9:00p

US (2019)

R, 1 hr 56 min

Horror, Suspense/Thriller

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

12:50p 9:30p

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019)

PG-13, 2 hr 4 min

Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Select a movie time to buy Standard Showtimes

Closed caption Accessibility devices available

11:40a 2:50p 6:00p 9:20p

 

Information: 844-462-7342

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags