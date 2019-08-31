Thanks to rap singer Little Nas X and his chart-busting hit song “Old Town Road,” living the cowboy life is on trend, appealing to city slickers and country folk alike. The catchy, “country-rap” tune that’s gone viral with the help of Billy Ray Cyrus and others, begins with the words “Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road, I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more…” This sentiment was undoubtedly shared by cowboys long ago who rode The Old Spanish Trail, a 1,200-mile stretch from Los Angeles to Santa Fe.
A few years back, modern cowboys Richard Waller, Otis Calef and Jim Clark attempted to make this same journey on horseback and mule, which is recounted in a new documentary film entitled The Old Spanish Trail, by filmmaker Benedicte Schoyen. It will be screened on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.
Afterward, there will be a Q&A with Schoyen and Clark. Ned Clark, the film’s composer and narrator, will be on hand to perform original songs. The event will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.
“The Museum is pleased to be able to bring history alive to our members and guests by screening The Old Spanish Trail," said Museum Executive Director Brian Stenfors. "It’s an opportunity to remind the Santa Ynez Valley community about how fortunate we are to live in a region that embraces trail riding, ranching and land stewardship. The films message reinforces our mission to protect and preserve our Valley way of life for present and future generations.”
According to the National Park Service (NPS) website, the history of the trail began when Spanish explorers with guidance from American Indians in those areas, began using trade routes as early as the mid-1700s.
One of those routes, the Old Spanish Trail, was established in 1829 when Mexican merchant and trader Antonio Armijo led 60 men and 100 mules across the Colorado Plateau and through the Mojave Desert on his way into Southern California.
The Trail witnessed a brief but furious heyday between 1830 and 1848 as a significant trade route between Santa Fe and Los Angeles, the NPS website says, which began as a network of trails in New Mexico, Colorado and Utah used by Native Americans for hunting, trade and travel.
The documentary takes place during the fall of 2014 and summer of 2015, tracking the journey of Waller, Calef and Clark, as they attempt to ride the full length of the trail for the first time since 1849.
The first leg of their trip begins at the El Cajon Pass near Los Angeles, where the riders run into problems staying true to trail because of highways and private land during their ride tracing the past.
The Spanish Trail is regarded as one of the most arduous of all trade routes established in the U.S. It was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in October 1988.
A large section of the trail is on what is now Mojave Road, located in the Mojave National Preserve east of Barstow.
To attend the special screening, the cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Reservations are encouraged. RSVP with the Museum at 805-688-7889 or email info@santaynezmuseum.org.
For more information, contact or Teresa Mills at 805-688-7889 or visit santaynezmuseum.org.
The public is invited to celebrate the art and animation of Eyvind Earle, one of the lead artists on Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty,” at a free fam…
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host a family-friendly screening and panel discussion of "Carrizo Plain - A Sense of Place" on Sund…