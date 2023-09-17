The festival celebrates short films and allows audience members viewing the films in one of more than 500 locations around the world to vote for the winner.
The Festival takes place between Sept. 28 and Oct. 8 and selection in the Manhattan Film Festival makes each film Oscar-eligible.
There are multiple viewings planned in Santa Maria, with a special outdoor viewing planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Lavagino Plaza in front of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The 10 films will also be available for viewing on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The finalists hail from seven countries, the movies are:
Sunless (USA)
Voice Activated (Australia)
Yellow (Afghanistan)
Tuulikki (Finland)
The Family Circus (USA)
Career Day (USA)
Snail (Iran)
The Record (Switzerland)
The Stupid Boy (UK)
Soleil De Nuit (Canada)
While these films are not rated, they are recommended for those 14 years and older.
The 2023 lineup is linked by a common theme: how we face adversity, whether it is imposed by others or arises from personal circumstances. The short films feature narratives that are dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical, and always inspirational.