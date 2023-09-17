During the week of September 28 - October 8, 2023, over 100,000 film-lovers worldwide Unite for one reason....to view the Finalists' Films in the 26th Annual MANATTAN SHORT Film Festival. - View the trailer.

Santa Marians are invited to join more than 100,000 cenefiles from around the world in participating in the 26th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival

The festival celebrates short films and allows audience members viewing the films in one of more than 500 locations around the world to vote for the winner. 

The Festival takes place between Sept. 28 and Oct. 8 and selection in the Manhattan Film Festival makes each film Oscar-eligible. 

