Local documentarian Dean Klitgaard to present film collection of five decades of Solvang

Exhibition programming includes “Kringle and Crown,” celebrating Solvang’s baking history on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m., and a smørrebrød class on Feb. 5 where participants will gain hands-on experience in making – and eating – Danish open face sandwiches.

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5.

For more information, phone the Museum at (805) 686-1211 or visit www.elverhoj.org.