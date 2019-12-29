Local documentarian Dean Klitgaard to present film collection of five decades of Solvang

"Solvang Movie Memories," capturing five decades of Solvang events, will be presented as film clips at Elverhoj Museum of History and Art on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. The excerpts are edited from the personal collection of local resident and documentarian Dean Klitgaard. There is no charge for admission and the public is invited to attend.
During the 60s, Klitgaard was a reporter and director of the KCOY-TV evening news and often spent weekends shooting scenes of Solvang to be featured the following week. According to Klitgaard, “the newscast would always end with a clip from Solvang to leave viewers with something happy.”
A brief history of television in the valley will be followed by a variety of clips narrated by Klitgaard.
Scenes will range from special events including Danish Days and Christmas parades through the years, to small town activities such as the inaugural voyage of the streetcar built by Axel Nielsen to transport residents of the Lutheran Home (now Atterdag Village) to Nielsen’s Market for their weekly grocery shopping.
Light refreshments will be served and there will time for discussion and questions during the screening.
Movie Memories will be presented in the museum gallery with the current exhibition, The Spirit of Solvang: From Danish Roots to California Colony, as a backdrop.
The exhibit celebrates Solvang’s early settlers who achieved the American Dream while honoring their Danish heritage and, in so doing, created the town we know today.
Meticulously restored black and white photographs from the museum collection tell the story of Solvang from its founding as a Danish American colony through its transformation to a tourist destination.
The history of Danish immigration to America is chronicled in displays that originated at the National Museum of Immigration in Ellis Island, New York, and incorporate biographies of several early Solvang residents.
The Spirit of Solvang exhibit accompanies the highly anticipated January release of a new 220-page book, “The Spirit of Solvang: A History of the Danish Capital of America,” documenting the history of Solvang from its founding through present day.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.