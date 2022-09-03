It would be hard to miss the Halloween decorations and holiday candies already stocked at local supermarkets. Count Chocula is on shelves, leering at grocery shoppers as if to say, “It’s time.”
Some local businesses have already hung up their Halloween decorations, including my doctor’s office. During a recent visit, I overheard others in the waiting room discussing – rather passionately – when the appropriate time to begin celebrating the Halloween season is. Is it the week of Halloween? Is it Oct. 1? Or even Sept. 1?
No matter when you start your Halloween season — and the only incorrect way of celebrating is to never start celebrating at all — there’s a gray area between summer and fall where the hot days can hamper our autumn festivities. Here’s a list of our Top 5 favorite horror movies that bridge the gap between the summer season and the Halloween season.
Jordan Peele hit a sophomore slump with “Us” after his brilliant 2017 breakthrough “Get Out,” but that doesn’t mean that this confused and messy follow-up isn’t scary in its own way.
Large chunks of the movie center around the Santa Cruz boardwalk and ask the oddly specific question, “What if there was a colony of violent dopplegangers living just under the surface of that care-free and idyllic community?” Well, they’d ruin your summer vacation, at the very least, it turns out.
“The Children of the Corn” (1984)
This is based on a short story by Stephen King – and well, perhaps that’s all you need to say when explaining what makes a movie worth watching.
A couple on a road trip encounter a small town in Nebraska where the children have decided to violently exile the adults and start their own community – one where they’re free to worship a mysterious creature that lives in the cornfields.
After watching this, you’ll set your GPS to avoid rural areas whenever possible.
“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977)
Before he became a household name for directing “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Wes Craven directed what may be the sweatiest movie ever made.
A family on a road trip breaks down in the middle of a stretch of the Nevada desert that just so happens to be inhabited by a family of mutants ravaged by radiation from nuclear tests years earlier.
Craven, still exhibiting his early works’ irreverent subversive steak, draws many parallels between the two “nuclear” families before pitting them against each other in a bloody clash of cultures.
This is the quintessential summer horror film. Really, any of the 12 films in the franchise work as a bridge between summer and fall – aside from the one that takes place in space, I suppose, as there are no seasons in the furthest reaches of the cosmos.
This movie famously made an entire generation of people scared to go anywhere near the beach and it’s still scary, even now that we know Spielberg referred to the shark as “Bruce” while filming.
The film is returning to theaters in 3-D and IMAX this week, so be sure to re-live the terror and then subsequently cancel your next trip to the beach.
Parker Bowman is the Features Editor for the Hanford Sentinel.