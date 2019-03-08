'Five Feet Apart' fan event

'Five Feet Apart'
A special fan event screening of "Five Feet Apart," based on the hit YA novel, will feature 15 to 20 minutes of bonus content with stars Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson and director Justin Baldoni taking viewers behind the scenes for a special look at the making of the film in which a pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love. The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Edwards Santa Maria Stadium 14 & RPX in the Town Center mall. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.fandango.com.