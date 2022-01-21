The fifth and newest film in the “Scream” franchise released last weekend and there are many positive things to say about it. Simply titled “Scream” — which can’t be at all confused with the original — it is a thrilling good time.
The original film — directed by horror legend Wes Craven ("A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Hills Have Eyes" — released in 1996 and revitalized the slasher-horror subgenre. It was such a popular movie that it spawned a sequel the following year (1997) and a third movie in 2000, both directed by Craven.
“Scream 4” — also directed by Craven — released in 2011, introducing a younger cast of characters. It almost felt like the kind of popular IP rehash currently trending in Hollywood, but many of the newly introduced characters did not survive. This fifth title picks up an additional 11 years later, keeping the franchise’s internal timeline relatively cohesive.
Just like all the previous films, this new movie opens with a high school girl at home by herself only to be terrorized via phone call by the Ghostface killer. The antagonist begins talking playfully and friendly before turning aggressive, eventually culminating in a direct attack.
What results is a full-on “re-quel,” a sequel deliberately rehashing the original’s plot points nearly beat for beat. Legacy characters played by Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette return with a passing of the torch (of sorts). There is even one character — Wes (Dylan Minnette) — named as an homage to Craven, who died in 2015.
A franchise with a hyper-meta self-awareness, the characters are just as savvy regarding the “rules” and common tropes associated with the subgenre. Of course, the movie and its villain intend to play by these rules as much as subvert them. It’s fun watching the camera play off this tension between nervous expectation and unmet catharsis.
These movies also provide an interesting social commentary about film as an art form and the fans supporting various franchises and fandoms. More recently fans of several intellectual properties have taken to the internet to decry the butchering of their beloved series.
Obviously a go-to example is “Ghostbusters,” with the fandom disavowing the 2016 reboot with near universal fervor. More recently Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe (DCEU) took a lot of flack, especially after the 2017 release of “Justice League.”
Zack Snyder originally helmed the movie before stepping away from the project due to personal reasons. WB brought Joss Whedon (“Avengers”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”) to come in and take over the reshoots; while it wasn’t directly expressed, it seemed the studio wanted to punch up their more gritty and grim super hero cinema with something more akin to the lighthearted MCU.
It didn’t go over well and fans hated “Justice League’s” new direction, petitioning the studio to “release the Snyder Cut,” which eventually happened last March on HBO Max. These are two very different examples, both of which reflecting what the industry refers to as “toxic fandom.”
That being said, if you are a fan of slasher films and the “Scream” franchise in particular, you will absolutely love this movie. It keeps you guessing right up to the end and feels like it’s back in fine form, despite the third and fourth movies being the weakest of the bunch.