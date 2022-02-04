Disney’s buyout of 20th Century Fox — now 20th Century Studios — has brought with it some interesting changes and content to the House of Mouse’s streaming service. Most recently this includes the sixth official film in the “Ice Age” franchise.
Subtitled “The Adventures of Buck Wild,” the spin-off movie follows the misadventures of Crash and Eddie — the possums introduced in the second film (2006) — as they run away from home to go find Buck Wild, the side character introduced in “Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009).
Simon Pegg (“Hot Fuzz,” “Shaun of the Dead”) returns to voice the title weasel, bringing his wit and charm to the role of an isolated and somewhat insane character. However, while the character made for an interesting addition to the ensemble cast’s chemistry, he doesn’t really hold his own for an 80-minute film.
Added to that, Pegg is the only returning cast member. Series staples Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, John Leguizamo and Dennis Leary are replaced by relatively unknown voice actors as the legacy characters are hardly on screen. Ellie — formery voiced by Latifah — does provide expositional narration, the bulk of which hints back to the first two movies which were far superior.
The jokes are written mostly for small children who still might struggle to understand the humor, and the punchlines are weak. The plot points seem contrived and the drama unnecessary. Manny, Sid and Diego want to get rid of Crash and Eddie because they cause trouble, so the two possums run away to live on their own and connect with Buck.
It feels as though the movie is less about its title character and more about the brotherly pair learning how to be themselves while developing more maturity. This would have a more poignant character arc if this was a concern that had been developed over the last few movies.
Added to the poor story and writing is the fact that the animation actually looks worse or, at the very least, cheaper than the graphics seen in the original film, which came out twenty years ago. It’s not as smooth and as polished as previous entries, and stands as yet another example of Disney bleeding dry another already tired franchise.
Thankfully audiences don’t have to pay anything extra as it is playing on Disney+.