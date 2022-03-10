Initially this column was going to cover “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, but then something else cropped up that seemed too intriguing: Disney’s handling of the IPs held by Twentieth Century Studios, formerly 20th Century Fox.
Over the last few months leaks and official press releases have come out regarding two of the studio’s biggest science fiction/horror titles, namely Aliens and Predator. Both have been iconic franchises boasting some of the most memorable movie monsters in cinema history.
Midway through last year it was announced a new Predator movie – “Prey” – was being produced with Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) set to direct. The film received the green light before Disney bought out Fox. A new Alien film was announced in the last few weeks as well, and there is an Aliens TV series coming to FX in the near future.
Fans are skeptical about the quality. It’s no secret that the films in both franchises vary in quality and likability. And it hasn’t helped that “Alien” director Ridley Scott negated the two AVP crossover films.
Fans may have good reason to worry. Other franchises – such as Star Wars – have not been handled well by the House of Mouse; the Galactic Starcruiser boondoggle is a recent example. Both Aliens and Predator have suffered some since the buyout, and that isn’t considering the lawsuit between Disney and Predator creators Jim and John Thomas over story ownership.
The comic book runs originally carried under the Dark Horse imprint for some 20 years were ended and handed over to Marvel (which is owned by Disney). Dark Horse used to handle the imprints for Star Wars too, that is until Mickey and Minnie assimilated them; Marvel now produces those books as well … the corporate synergy is strong with this empire.
While Marvel’s Star Wars imprints have been mostly well received, the Aliens imprints have not. The art style is too clean, making for bright flashy imagery instead of the gritty bleakness Dark Horse employed. Added to that, many of the more recent splash pages were penciled and inked tracings of NECA figurine collectibles; you could see the plastic articulation points!
But the mishandling doesn’t seem to stop there. Given the more mature subject matter inherent to the two sci-fi/horror IPs, it feels as though the oft depicted family-friendly Disney is trying to distance itself from these new films.
Both “Prey” and this new, untitled Aliens movie are set to be released on the Hulu streaming service. Sure, both franchises had varying commercial and box office successes over the years, but this really feels like a sucker punch to fans that this isn’t even worth Disney’s time to give the projects a theatrical release.
The most ardent fans are now in the age group Disney should be catering to, given they’re the ones with the careers providing the capitol to buy the collectibles and support interest in such beloved franchises. Yet Disney continuously thumbs its corporate nose at this same demographic, butchering these properties and calling it art.
It’s not art. Like the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, maybe the powers that be at Disney need to come face-to-facehugger in order to understand the true gravitas of what they think they can control.
“Prey” (Predator 5) releases this summer on Hulu. For more detailed reviews follow the Filmaniacs Podcast on Spotify.